Penn State Hoops Lands 2017 Recruit Trent Buttrick
Pat Chambers just filled the last scholarship available for next year that was freed up following the departure of Joe Hampton before the season started. High school senior Trent Buttrick announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
