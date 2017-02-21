News 33 mins ago 10:21 p.m.Naples tops list as the least-polluted city in America

News 33 mins ago 10:21 p.m.Naples top...

Naples tops list as the least-polluted city in America

Everglades Area Tours captain Bruce Hitchcock takes lead of the tour during the paddle portion of the Boat Assisted Kayak Eco Tour recently in the Ten Thousand Islands. To determine where the air is pristine and the water is safe to drink, the website ranked the 10 largest metro areas based on the following factors: Florida leads the way in air quality, and Naples is the cleanest city in the state, helped by its natural surroundings, which include the Everglades, Ten Thousand Islands and the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

