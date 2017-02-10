Naples woman uses taser while trying ...

Naples woman uses taser while trying to steal $2

Friday Feb 10 Read more: NBC2 News

Collier County deputies arrested a Naples woman who used a taser multiples times on a woman she tried to take $2. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Amber Poole pulled up at the Sunoco Gas Station on Tamiami Trail Wednesday and asked someone she knew if she had money to loan her to help get her boyfriend out of jail.

