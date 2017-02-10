Naples woman uses taser while trying to steal $2
Collier County deputies arrested a Naples woman who used a taser multiples times on a woman she tried to take $2. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Amber Poole pulled up at the Sunoco Gas Station on Tamiami Trail Wednesday and asked someone she knew if she had money to loan her to help get her boyfriend out of jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|4 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|3
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|22 hr
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC