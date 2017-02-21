Naples Named Cleanest City in America
That's what makes Naples the cleanest city in the country, according to a recent study. Realtor.com judged metro areas on five criteria: greenhouse gas emissions, number of superfund sites, air quality, factory-released chemicals and water quality.
