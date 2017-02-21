Naples man recovering after hit and run

Naples man recovering after hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A Naples man who was struck by a car and left for dead is pleading for help in catching the driver. "Why was i sitting in the middle of the road? I was just crossing the street?" That's what went through Chuck Thibeault's mind after being hit by a car on Park Shore Drive in Naples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... 4 hr Edith 2
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... 4 hr Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' 4 hr Edith 8
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 18 Giveittome 7
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
golden gate error for db2 Feb 16 mpaul 1
Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida Feb 11 eldar219 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC