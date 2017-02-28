Naples man claims $1 million prize pl...

Naples man claims $1 million prize playing $5,000,000 Monopoly Florida Edition Scratch-Off game

Richard Mizerski poses with his oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 MONOPOLY FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Richard Mizerski, 60, of Naples, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 MONOPOLYa FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

