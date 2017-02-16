Naples breeder arrested for forging p...

Naples breeder arrested for forging puppy paperwork

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Naples puppy breeder is in the dog house after investigators from the state say paperwork for dogs he sold online was fake. In September, Francisco Armando Tabares-Garcia sold puppies online for hundreds of dollars, but the state attorney said he forged the health certificates for two puppies sold to two different women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
golden gate error for db2 9 hr mpaul 1
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 12 Edith 4
Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida Feb 11 eldar219 1
dee edwards naples florida Feb 4 Household Concerned 1
News From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
News Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Feb 2 Robert 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC