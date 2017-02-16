Naples breeder arrested for forging puppy paperwork
A Naples puppy breeder is in the dog house after investigators from the state say paperwork for dogs he sold online was fake. In September, Francisco Armando Tabares-Garcia sold puppies online for hundreds of dollars, but the state attorney said he forged the health certificates for two puppies sold to two different women.
