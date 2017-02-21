'Mommy juice' easing stress of motherhood - at a cost
'Mommy juice' easing stress of motherhood - at a cost

Every mom needs a break, so advertisers and social media sites have coined terms like "mommy juice" or "mommy's little helper," women escaping the challenges of motherhood with a glass of wine - or two. Alcohol death rates among middle-aged women have doubled in the last 20 years.
