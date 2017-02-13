Imagine Solutions Conference 2017

Imagine Solutions Conference 2017

The Imagine Solutions Conference brings game-changing, future-shaping ideas and the brilliant minds who imagined them, together with an audience comprised of our community's leaders and learners. The 7th annual Imagine Solutions Conference is February 27, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. 5:15 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

