HPV lasts a lifetime, may lead to cancer
"I was such an anal person about testing myself all the time, multiple times a year," she explained, "It never came up until I got pregnant so I was upset." HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the world, but information about this STD can be misleading and confusing.
