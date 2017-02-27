HPV lasts a lifetime, may lead to cancer - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida "I was such an anal person about testing myself all the time, multiple times a year," she explained, "It never came up until I got pregnant so I was upset." HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the world, but information about this STD can be misleading and confusing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.