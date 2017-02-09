Heavy lifting, night shift could hurt women's fertility
Heavy lifting, night shift could hurt women's fertility - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Researchers at Harvard say they have proof that women who do a lot of heavy lifting or shift work could have more trouble conceiving a child. Dr. Karysse Trandem, a gynecologist in Naples, believes those kinds of jobs can cause your body to release a hormone associated with stress, which can have a negative effect on fertility.
