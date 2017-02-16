Health Plus Lecture: Age-related Macular Degeneration
IBERIABANK has partnered with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to host Jaclyn L. Kovach, M.D., who will review the clinical features, risk factors, and treatment options for age-related macular degeneration . She will also discuss the AMD clinical trials conducted at BPEI Naples for which she is the principal investigator.
