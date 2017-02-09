FPL raising rates to cover costs of Hurricane Matthew
Florida Power and Light is raising rates once again, this time to cover costs from Hurricane Matthew. Back in October, the hurricane slammed the East Coast for hours, becoming the most powerful storm to hit Northeast Florida in more than 115 years.
