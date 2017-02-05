Firefighters stage surprise flag-raising for fallen Naples Marine
EAST NAPLES, Fla. The benefit itself was a touching gesture for the family of a U.S. Marine from Naples who was killed in a training exercise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jan 28
|Cettman
|72
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC