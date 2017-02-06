Early edition Boston Globe gets Super Bowl result wrong
Instead of reading about the Patriots' 34-28 overtime Super Bowl win, those subscribers were treated to the headline "A Bitter End." Clearly the early edition was printed before Brady led a historic comeback to beat the Falcons in a moment some likened to famous "Dewey Defeats Truman" headline held up by Truman after he topped Dewey in the 1948 presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|14 hr
|Edith
|2
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jan 28
|Cettman
|72
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC