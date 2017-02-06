Early edition Boston Globe gets Super...

Early edition Boston Globe gets Super Bowl result wrong

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Instead of reading about the Patriots' 34-28 overtime Super Bowl win, those subscribers were treated to the headline "A Bitter End." Clearly the early edition was printed before Brady led a historic comeback to beat the Falcons in a moment some likened to famous "Dewey Defeats Truman" headline held up by Truman after he topped Dewey in the 1948 presidential election.

