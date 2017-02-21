Dodson Fest' includes art show, book release
Town residents and siblings David Dodson and Anne Dodson are putting together a series of events during March at the Camden Public Library, beginning Thursday, March 2, with their 7 p.m. performance in the monthly Library Coffeehouse series . The March art exhibit in the Picker Room will be up to complement the music.
