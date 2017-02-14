Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, the largest full-service beachfront resort hotel on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast, has appointed Dan Vargo as the new executive chef for the property. In his new position, Chef Vargo will blend Baltimore's traditional and historical influences, Martha's Vineyard's emphasis on organic produce and seasonal seafood, and the Ritz-Carlton's world-class standards for fine dining and excellence in service into the Hilton Sandestin Beach experience.

