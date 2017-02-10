Could Brooke Henderson Become The Best Canadian Golfer Of All Time?
She hasn't had her driver's license for long, but Brooke Henderson, 19, already has logged time on a greens roller and a vehicle that smooths bunker sand. She test-drove both at her winter practice site, The Golf Lodge at the Quarry in Naples, Fla., courtesy of superintendent Rodney Whisman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|13 hr
|Edith
|4
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Sat
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC