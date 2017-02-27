Collier protestors rally in support o...

Collier protestors rally in support of Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: NBC2 News

Unlike eight years ago, people are protesting in favor of the law. NBC2 was in Collier County where one protest was set to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Sun Dee 73
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Sun Edith 6
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
golden gate error for db2 Feb 16 mpaul 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC