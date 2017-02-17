Collier bar killing suspect charged with murder
EAST NAPLES, Fla. A 24-year-old man accused of shooting a woman outside a bar in January has been formally charged with third-degree murder, according to the state attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Sat
|Giveittome
|7
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Fri
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Fri
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|golden gate error for db2
|Thu
|mpaul
|1
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC