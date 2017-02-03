Bill to require breastfeeding rooms at retail stores - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida State Senator Lauren Book on Thursday filed a bill in Broward County that would require big retailers and shopping centers with more than 100 parking spots to have at least one designated breastfeeding area for mothers. As an expectant mom herself, Book said when it comes to providing places to breastfeed, the state of Florida has fallen short.

