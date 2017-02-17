Artist Jenness Cortez exhibits her fi...

Artist Jenness Cortez exhibits her first Homage to Twentieth Century Masters

Harmon-Meek Galleries of Naples, Florida hosts the first exhibition by internationally acclaimed still life artist Jenness Cortez honoring twentieth century masters. On view February 20 through March 16, 2017, Cortez presents her latest paintings depicting the iconic works of Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol.

