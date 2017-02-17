Artist Jenness Cortez exhibits her first Homage to Twentieth Century Masters
Harmon-Meek Galleries of Naples, Florida hosts the first exhibition by internationally acclaimed still life artist Jenness Cortez honoring twentieth century masters. On view February 20 through March 16, 2017, Cortez presents her latest paintings depicting the iconic works of Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Jackson Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler, Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|12 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|12 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|12 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|7
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 18
|Giveittome
|7
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC