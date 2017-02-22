2 cops charged in Florida woman's acc...

2 cops charged in Florida woman's accidental shooting death

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8VVgu NAPLES, Fla. - The state attorney's office announced Wednesday that Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis and officer Lee Coel will both face charges in the shooting death of Mary Knowlton, who was accidentally killed during a citizen's police academy demonstration in August.

