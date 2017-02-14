1 arrested after SWAT situation in Naples
They responded to the 6000 block of Cypress Hollow Way off Airport Pulling Road North near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road. The entrance to Tall Pines community, Ardisia Lane, is blocked off, as well as the road it's happening on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Sun
|Edith
|4
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC