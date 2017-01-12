Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
Women's March on Washington to draw thousands - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida About 800,000 people are expected to flock to Washington D.C., either to celebrate or protest the swearing in of our 45th president. Two big events will follow the inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC