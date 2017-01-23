'Women and Guns' seminar in Naples

Press release: ALTAIR Gun Club will present a "Women and Guns" awareness and informational seminar at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. The seminar will be hosted at the ALAMO located at 2390 Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples. The one-hour seminar will be conducted by Shirley Watral, General Manager of ALTAIR Gun Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.