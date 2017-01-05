Woman rescued by Good Samaritan after Naples crash
A Greater Naples Fire Rescue lieutenant was ending his shift Wednesday afternoon when he realized he'd have to make one last call. Lt. Jarret Cotter witnessed a young woman lose control and crash her motorcycle from his rearview mirror while driving on Golden Gate Parkway near I-75.
