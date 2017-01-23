Weather Blog: New satellite snaps incredible view of Florida
Weather Blog: New satellite snaps incredible view of Florida - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida The first images of Earth taken by the brand new GOES-16 satellite have been released by NASA showing remarkable clarity over Florida. GOES-16 is the first in a new line of satellites NASA is launching in cooperation with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .
