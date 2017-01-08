Uncle of accused Florida shooter says hea s pained by attack
A Florida-based uncle of the accused shooter in the deadly rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport says his heart goes out to the victims. Herbert Ruiz of Naples, Florida, says in a message to The Associated Press that he hasn't had any contact with his nephew - accused shooter Esteban Santiago - in nearly five years and that Santiago wasn't expected to visit the family in Florida.
