Uncle of accused Florida shooter says...

Uncle of accused Florida shooter says hea s pained by attack

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Tribune

A Florida-based uncle of the accused shooter in the deadly rampage at the Fort Lauderdale airport says his heart goes out to the victims. Herbert Ruiz of Naples, Florida, says in a message to The Associated Press that he hasn't had any contact with his nephew - accused shooter Esteban Santiago - in nearly five years and that Santiago wasn't expected to visit the family in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving here what are areas to avoid Fri new here 1
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 5 Thomasrakoski 5
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
Available in America for the first time since t... Dec 16 Edith 6
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Collier County was issued at January 08 at 4:45AM EST

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,717,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC