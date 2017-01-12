Thieves staging distraction burglaries in Collier County
Collier County deputies and Naples police are investigating five different burglaries, one of which cost a homeowner $30,000 in jewelry. Investigators said that in each case, someone knocks on the victim's door and pretends to be a plumber or road worker.
