Suspected drunk driver accused of try...

Suspected drunk driver accused of trying to run over Naples cop

Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

A police officer says he was targeted after a suspected drunk driver tried to run him over at the Naples Pier for no apparent reason on New Year's Day. Naples police say 25-year-old Casey Minervia was driving drunk down 12th Avenue at the pier when he spotted an officer on foot patrol.

