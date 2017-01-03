Suspected drunk driver accused of trying to run over Naples cop
A police officer says he was targeted after a suspected drunk driver tried to run him over at the Naples Pier for no apparent reason on New Year's Day. Naples police say 25-year-old Casey Minervia was driving drunk down 12th Avenue at the pier when he spotted an officer on foot patrol.
