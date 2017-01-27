St. Charles woman killed on her 80th birthday in Florida crash

ST. CHARLES – A St. Charles woman was killed on her 80th birthday Jan. 25 in North Naples, Fla., after being struck by a car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. A valet was helping Carol Ryan into the passenger seat of a Buick, with her husband, retired attorney Norman Racine, 82, at the wheel, while in the driveway at the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, the release stated.

