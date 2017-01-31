Search resumes for Collier man accused of firing at deputies
The hunt has resumed for an East Naples man accused of firing several shots at Collier County Sheriff's deputies. Jorge Jimenez is accused of shooting three times at deputies Friday night as they were looking for him after a domestic dispute at his home on 25 Covey Lane.
