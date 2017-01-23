Ride of a Lifetime: International students drive into tornado
Three students from Scotland and Ireland were on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg when a tornado hit the area early Saturday morning. The three, who didn't understand the danger, ventured out in their car to get some food during the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|4 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|8
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC