Report of fatal Alligator Alley crash released
Details of the fatal crash that caused a westbound block of I-75 on Alligator Alley were released by Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 49-year-old Naples man was killed at mile marker 66 in Collier County on Sunday at 8 a.m. FHP says the man was passing another driver when he merged over too early and sideswiped the other vehicle.
