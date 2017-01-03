Report of fatal Alligator Alley crash released

Details of the fatal crash that caused a westbound block of I-75 on Alligator Alley were released by Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 49-year-old Naples man was killed at mile marker 66 in Collier County on Sunday at 8 a.m. FHP says the man was passing another driver when he merged over too early and sideswiped the other vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.