Regional trails will link seven counties
A trail system is planned from St. Petersburg to Naples with hundreds of stops along the way in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. On Monday, members of Metropolitan Planning Organizations throughout the region gathered for the Gulf Coast Regional Trail Summit at the Venice Community Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|16 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|8
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC