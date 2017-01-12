Public House in Pictures
Aiming to cater to an underserved dining public that has been gradually moving northward as Naples itself expands and grows, this casual rock-and-roll styled gathering spot will be open for lunch, dinner, drinks and, yes, daily happy hours. Nestled in the new Creekside Corners on Immokalee Road at the corner of Goodlette-Frank, it is surrounded by great neighbors, including Bone Hook Brewery, which will have a symbiotic relationship with the restaurant .
