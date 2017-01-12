Public House in Pictures

Public House in Pictures

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

Aiming to cater to an underserved dining public that has been gradually moving northward as Naples itself expands and grows, this casual rock-and-roll styled gathering spot will be open for lunch, dinner, drinks and, yes, daily happy hours. Nestled in the new Creekside Corners on Immokalee Road at the corner of Goodlette-Frank, it is surrounded by great neighbors, including Bone Hook Brewery, which will have a symbiotic relationship with the restaurant .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Thu Miracle 6
moving here what are areas to avoid Jan 6 new here 1
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
Available in America for the first time since t... Dec 16 Edith 6
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC