Pianist Couple Set to Preform with Beaux Arts Chamber Series in Naples
The two piano talents met at a competition; fortunately, they were not competing against each other or else their story may not have had the same outcome. Catherine Lan took the stage for her performance, while Tao Lin gazed from the side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 5
|Thomasrakoski
|5
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
|Fidel Castro has died
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Dec 16
|Edith
|6
|Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
|Nov '16
|zawyet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC