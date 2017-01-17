Pets on Third
Pets on Third is a celebration of all things pet-related, a pet festival with the highly popular Pet Parade, and dozens of vendors representing the best of Naples' pet services, veterinarians, groomers, trainers, shops, rescues and more. This year's parade was "A Night at the Oscars: Pets Walk the Red Carpet as Hollywood Stars," with award categories including Best Action Hero, Best Romantic Lead, Best Sexy Starlet, Best Animated Character, Best Leading Lady, Best Villain, Best Ensemble Cast, and Judge's Choice.
