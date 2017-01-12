A Florida couple has given $1.5 million to Penn-Mar Human Services, to support the training and development of direct support professionals who work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Penn-Mar receives $1.5 million gift A Florida couple has given $1.5 million to Penn-Mar Human Services, to support the training and development of direct support professionals who work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.