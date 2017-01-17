Palmetto Ridge High band overwhelmed by inauguration experience
More than 200 band members from a Collier County high school made memories to last a lifetime at the inauguration. The Palmetto Ridge High School marching band was one of the just seven high school bands selected to perform at President Trump's Inauguration Day Parade.
