Oakes Farms - The Wine Department

Oakes Farms - The Wine Department

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: FOX 4 Now

Since 1994, Oakes Farms Market on Davis has served the grocery needs of a growing and loyal client base in Naples, Florida. Since 1994, Oakes Farms Market on Davis has served the grocery needs of a growing and loyal client base in Naples, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX 4 Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b... 19 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands 19 hr Cuban Coffee 1
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 12 Miracle 6
moving here what are areas to avoid Jan 6 new here 1
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC