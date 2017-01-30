NWWF Auction Day a a Bright, Sunshinya Affair
Want to know how it all came together? Well, the proof of the hardworking staff, trustees and unprecedented eight chairs is in the pudding this year: 100 percent of the $15,066,000-plus raised over the three-day event will go directly to the Naples Children & Education Foundation. And funds are still coming in through the online auction , which ends tomorrow at 8 p.m. Themed 'Bright Sunshiny Day' this year, the festival culminated in Saturday's auction at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.
