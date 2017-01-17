Now's a Good Time to Love Diners
We're lucky to be getting two new options, coming soon to North Naples: Metro Diner and the second location of the magenta vinyl palace LuLu B's . So it seemed germane for Hot Dish to check out Bernie's City Diner that made its debut last season near Wiggins Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|14 hr
|Apolo
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|14 hr
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|14 hr
|Apolo
|8
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC