Tuesday

An investigation is taking place following a fire early Tuesday morning at a Naples cabinet business, the North Collier Fire and Rescue District said. A tow truck spotted smoke at 1:15 a.m. coming from the Monarca Construction Group, Inc. on 6344 Janes Lane, according to officials.

Naples, FL

