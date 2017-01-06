Narrow-Minded A-List Celebs Could Lea...

Narrow-Minded A-List Celebs Could Learn Lesson from Patriotic Marching Band

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Townhall

The Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Pride Band erupted in cheers when they learned they would be representing the town of Naples and the state of Florida at the 2017 presidential inauguration. "It's not really about politics, this parade, it's the position, we're marching for the President of the United States, not specifically Donald Trump, even if it had been Hillary, not specifically for Hillary," Drum Major Robert Colvin told Fox 4. It will be the first time any band from Collier County, Florida has marched in the Presidential Inaugural Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving here what are areas to avoid Fri new here 1
Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14) Jan 5 Thomasrakoski 5
Question about Golden Gate Parkway. Dec 30 Naples native 2
New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16) Dec 30 Naples native 3
Fidel Castro has died Dec 16 Edith 6
Available in America for the first time since t... Dec 16 Edith 6
News Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign Nov '16 zawyet 3
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Collier County was issued at January 08 at 4:45AM EST

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC