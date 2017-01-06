Narrow-Minded A-List Celebs Could Learn Lesson from Patriotic Marching Band

The Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Pride Band erupted in cheers when they learned they would be representing the town of Naples and the state of Florida at the 2017 presidential inauguration. "It's not really about politics, this parade, it's the position, we're marching for the President of the United States, not specifically Donald Trump, even if it had been Hillary, not specifically for Hillary," Drum Major Robert Colvin told Fox 4. It will be the first time any band from Collier County, Florida has marched in the Presidential Inaugural Parade.

