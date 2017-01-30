Naples woman ejected from car after fatal crash
Troopers say 78-year-old Janet S Eash of Naples drifted across the westbound lanes of Vanderbilt Beach Road into the north shoulder, into and out of a dry canal bed, and striking a water line. They say Eash then continued west through an embankment on the east shoulder of Livingston Road, hitting an electrical box, and then her vehicle overturned.
