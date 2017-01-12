Naples Winter Wine Festival online auction open to public
Teams of top vintners and celebrity chefs have wrapped up their food and wine pairings for each of the 18 vintner dinners, and a collection of over 60 one-of-a-kind auction lots have been finalized for the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival.
