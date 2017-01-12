Naples Winter Wine Festival online au...

Naples Winter Wine Festival online auction open to public

14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Teams of top vintners and celebrity chefs have wrapped up their food and wine pairings for each of the 18 vintner dinners, and a collection of over 60 one-of-a-kind auction lots have been finalized for the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival. Teams of top vintners and celebrity chefs have wrapped up their food and wine pairings for each of the 18 vintner dinners, and a collection of over 60 one-of-a-kind auction lots have been finalized for the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

