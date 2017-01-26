Naples wine festival donors meet kids impacted by funds
Teams of top vintners and celebrity chefs have wrapped up their food and wine pairings for each of the 18 vintner dinners, and a collection of over 60 one-of-a-kind auction lots have been finalized for the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival. Teams of top vintners and celebrity chefs have wrapped up their food and wine pairings for each of the 18 vintner dinners, and a collection of over 60 one-of-a-kind auction lots have been finalized for the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police everywhere
|Wed
|me
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 24
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Cat narrowly escapes car wash in Naples
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Naples attorney accused of pleasuring himself o...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|3
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Jan 20
|Apolo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC