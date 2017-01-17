Naples wants to ban lawn maintenance on Easter
Certain types of lawn maintenance may soon be illegal on Easter in Naples, if the city council gets its way. The city of Naples has an ordinance banning lawn maintenance and tree trimming on New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available in America for the first time since t...
|Mon
|mannies 500 other...
|7
|26 honored at Collier Teachers of Distinction b...
|Mon
|mannies accountant
|2
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 15
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Review: Naples Metro Treatment Center (Jun '14)
|Jan 12
|Miracle
|6
|moving here what are areas to avoid
|Jan 6
|new here
|1
|Question about Golden Gate Parkway.
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|2
|New to Naples, looking for advice on social scene (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Naples native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC